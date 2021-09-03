Mother Of U.S. Marine Killed In Kabul Attack Censored By Facebook

Via Southfront.org,

Mother of a Norco Marine killed in ISIS attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, has blasted U.S. President Joe Biden on social media. As soon as her publication gained popularity, her account was “incorrectly” deleted.

Shana Chappell is mother of Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, who died in the August 26 terrorist attack in Kabul airport. His body and the bodies of 12 other U.S. servicemen have already been delivered to the United States.

Shana’s post about the Kabul tragedy got viral on Instagram and even caught the attention of former President Donald Trump.

Criticizing Biden in her post, she later claimed that her Instagram account had been deleted, “because i gained so many followers over my (son’s) death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor!”

Facebook that is notorious for its political censorship campaigns owns Instagram. The company later explained in an emailed statement that Chappell’s “tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”

On August 30, Chappell lamented Biden in Facebook, blaming the president for rolling his eyes when meeting with families of slain service members and claiming that her son’s blood is on his hands.

Chappell was supported by Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who wrote in his email to supporters:

“(She is) 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack”. “Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear,” Trump added. “I love you, and I love Kareem.”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki could not avoid the question on the criticism from the grieving families.

“(Biden) is grateful to their sons and daughters, the sacrifice they made to the country. He knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a child and … no one can tell you anything or say anything (that’s) going to fill that hole that is left by that. … I will tell you, from spending a lot of time with him over the past couple of days, that he was deeply impacted by these family members who he met just two days ago. He talks about them frequently in meetings and the incredible service and sacrifice of their sons and daughters.” – Psaki claimed at the White House press briefing on August 31.

The Chappell case is another sign of the deepening social split and mounting anger in the U.S., as well as of the ineffectiveness of brazen censorship in hiding it.