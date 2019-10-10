Musk (Again) Promises Blacked-Out Cali-Superchargers Will Run On Powerpacks And Solar In "Weeks"

We reported yesterday that up to 3 million Californians could lose power as a result of unprecedented blackouts by PG&E being put in place as safety measures.

We noted that in the face of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires, the company will shut down power for a portion of the state and undertake extensive inspections of its equipment before turning electricity back on, meaning outages could persist into next week.

More than 3 million people may be eventually affected, based on city estimates and the average household size. The economic impact may reach $2.6 billion.

And later in the day on Wednesday, this led us to ask a very simple question: what would happen to everybody's Teslas in a powerless state?

What happens to all the Teslas during California's unprecedented blackouts — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 9, 2019

Apparently, customers were wondering the same thing. According to Bloomberg, EV owners were tweeting photos of their cars, which were advising them to "top off their batteries while they still could."

The message from Tesla stated:

“A utility company in your area announced they may turn off power in some areas of Northern California beginning October 9 as part of public safety power shutoffs, which may affect power to charging options. We recommend charging your Tesla to 100% today to ensure that your drive remains uninterrupted.”

And just a couple hours after our Tweet, a funny thing happened: Elon Musk responded indirectly, but directly to our question, on Twitter.

"All Tesla Supercharger stations in regions affected by California power outages will have Tesla Powerpacks within next few weeks. Just waiting on permits," Musk Tweeted.

Also adding Tesla Solar to our Supercharger stations as fast as possible. Goal is 24/7 clean power with no blackouts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2019

Weeks? Certainly this blackout will be over by then.

But that won't stop Musk cultists from praising him for his quick thinking and saving Tesla owners from the next blackout. That is, of course, unless it's all just lip service and Musk doesn't follow through.

As one Twitter user pointed out, Musk had already promised - more than two years ago - to make all Superchargers solar and battery powered.

When exactly ? You said this over 2 years ago.... https://t.co/edpy611pTh — ElonsLostTruths (@ElonsTruths) October 10, 2019

But we're sure he'll follow through this time...