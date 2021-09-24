Mysterious Stealth Boat In Mississippi Boatyard Linked To Special Forces Program

A picture of a mysterious stealth boat has surfaced on social media. The catamaran was spotted in a boatyard in Gulfport, Mississippi, known for the high-tech manufacturing of vessels for US special forces.

Defense analyst for USNI News, H I Sutton, geolocated the stealth boat, which appears to be in construction at US Marine Inc (USMI) on the river Bernard Bayou. He said USMI has a long history of "building high-specification riverine and inshore special forces vessels."

"One of their major customers has been USSOCOM, including Naval Special Warfare (NSW) which contains the US Navy SEALs. USMI previously supplied the SEALs with High-Speed Boats (HSB) and the better known Mk.V Special Operations Craft," Sutton continued.

USMI was recently awarded a $108,000,000 contract to build USSOCOM Combatant Craft Assault (CCA) vessels. He said, "the new catamaran shares some major features with the CCA."

Sutton said there were no definites about the customer of the mysterious stealth vessel, adding, "it may be a speculative build, or for export. Or that it fulfills a sensitive requirement for the US Navy."