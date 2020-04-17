New Footage Shows Chinese Soldiers Firing Next-Generation Assault Rifle 

New footage of China's next-generation assault rifle, called the QBZ-191, recently appeared on state-owned broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), reported Defense Blog.

Chinese troops firing the QBZ-191

QBZ-191 chambers a 5.8 × 42 mm round, which will replace the QBZ-95 assault rifle in service with the People's Liberation Army (PLA). CCTV says the new lightweight assault rifle was developed by the No. 208 Research Institute of China Ordnance Industries.

"According to sources, the new rifle is chambered in the standard 5.8x42mm caliber using a new type of rounds that have better performance on medium to long-range. It has an effective firing range of 300 m for the carbine version and 400 m for the assault rifle version with a rate of fire of 750 rpm (Rounds Per Minute)," Defense Blog said.

QBZ-191's design is very similar to modern bullpup-style rifles designed in Europe and the US with a top Picatinny rail for attachments. The weapon is outfitted with a new optical device, presumably a red dot sight.

QBZ-191 revealed at Beijing's 70th-anniversary parade in 2019

The PLA has been on the hunt for several years to replace its legacy QBZ-95 assault rifle. It wasn't until the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in 2019, that a military parade via the PLA revealed the new weapon.