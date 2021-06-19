Next Generation Of Motorsports May Involve "Flying Racing Car" 

Imagine if F1 racing ever dabbled in air racing - it would likely involve some sleek, high-performance flying car, zooming over a fixed course in the sky as the crowd, dazzled not by the roar of a petrol high-performance motor but rather the buzzing of propellers.

There appears to be new extreme motorsport on the horizon, and it involves the world's first flying electric cars series.

According to Airspeeder, a proposed motorsport series for electric flying vehicles, founded by Matt Pearson and powered by performance eVTOL manufacturer Alauda, their prototype electric racing vehicle called EXA has successfully completed its first flight.

Airspeeder EXA is the flying car's name and will be remotely piloted in three global races this year. Races will be brought to the public from professional minds at Brabham, McLaren, Jaguar, F1, Boeing, and Rolls-Royce.

The racing vehicles aren't designed to carry a pilot inside, which means pilots from aviation, motorsport, and eSports backgrounds will be able to operate the world's only racing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Augmented reality sky-tracks will be displayed for pilots as their flying race cars will show the audience, via live steams, the potential of these full potential of these powerful flying machines that have a greater thrust-to-weight ratio than a McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter jet.

The company says this is a "sport for the digital era. It needs no physical infrastructure for spectators or tracks. We race and with minimal ecological impact."

Give this sport a high ESG rating while you're at it!

What would be cooler if this sport paves the way for crewed electric flying car racing series.

It seems like F1, IndyCar Series, and NASCAR might have a new competitor, one that is ESG friendly.

Without further ado, flying racing cars are here.