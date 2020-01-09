NHTSA Opens Probe Into Fatal December Wreck Where Tesla Slammed Into A Fire Truck

For years we have been waiting for the slightest clue that someone - anyone - at the NHTSA had a pulse as it related to a seemingly neverending slew of recent Tesla wrecks, many of which seem to have been worsened or outright catalyzed by the use of Autopilot.

This week, the NHTSA showed a small blip of a pulse when it was reported by Bloomberg that the agency would be investigating the December 29 crash of a Tesla that slammed into a parked fire truck on an Indiana highway.

We reported on the crash on December 29, just moments after it happened. The 23 year old wife of the driver died of her injuries after being transported to the hospital. The 25 year old driver survived with injuries.

According to the Greencastle Banner-Graphic, the accident took place in Cloverdale, IN.

The fire truck was in the eastbound lands of the interstate when a Tesla ran into the rear of the truck, causing "heavy damage" to both.

Both the driver and the passenger were unconscious and trapped after the accident. Both occupants were extricated from the vehicle.

The truck had its emergency lights flashing while it was in the midst of responding to an earlier crash.

There is no word yet on whether or not Autopilot played a role in the accident. The state police plans on reconstructing the crash and says that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Of the 23 total accidents the NHTSA has reviewed involving driver assist technologies, 14 have involved Teslas, the agency said.