Not The Onion: Kimbal Musk Dated Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend After Epstein Hooked Them Up

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 18:05

Just when you thought you couldn't handle any more wonderful factoids about Elon Musk's total airhead of a brother/Board Member, Kimbal, we find out that he was fixed up with a previous girlfriend by sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Even better is the fact that the woman was reportedly Epstein's ex-girlfriend, too. 

Epstein was in "regular contact" with Kimbal Musk, who serves on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX, according to a stunning new report from Business Insider

BI reports that although it was "unclear" how Epstein met Kimbal, Elon's brother began dating a woman in "Epstein's entourage" who lived in an apartment building that Epstein's brother owned. The building had also been used by Epstein himself to house people close to him, including Eastern European models.

Musk and the woman reportedly dated from 2011 to 2012 after being set up by Epstein personally. Their relationship is said to be what brought Epstein in touch with the Musk family, as we have previously reported on

Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell, 2014

Business Insider says it shows how Epstein may have "used the women in his inner circle to develop strategic relationships with prominent people in the world of tech and business." But we can't help but wonder if Epstein may have had another angle to play, as many have speculated that he specialized in using "honeypots" to get dirt on, then blackmail, powerful people.

Could Kimbal have gotten caught with his hand in the cookie jar? Is is possible to thwart this man's brilliance?

We may never know. Regardless, people close to the couple said the relationship "seemed a little more transactional."

They concluded: "The rumor has always been that Epstein facilitated introductions to beautiful women, looking for deal flow or access to capital. And the provenance of [Kimbal Musk's relationship to the woman] was right down the path of that."

Meanwhile, Tesla stock, currently in the midst of a VW-style short squeeze, will probably rally 20% on the news. 

