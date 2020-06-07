Note To Rioting Americans: Posting On Social Media After Curfew Is An Insta-Crime

In a continuation piece of Public Service Announcements for America's rioting class (parts one, two, and three here), this evening we are focusing on how protesters should avoid posting on social media past curfew hours because police in some cities are monitoring feeds and will issue curfew citations.

Milwaukee CBS 58 provided at least one example of this, after protester Demetrius Griffin received a rather odd citation in the mail last week.

Griffin said he was shocked when he opened up his mailbox and found a $691 citation from the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) detailing how he violated curfew. He spent the last five days marching and attending demonstrations and posted a series of images and videos on social media about what was happening on the ground, some of the postings suggested he violated Milwaukee's 9 pm curfew.

According to the citation, MPD's "Virtual Investigation Unit" was secretly monitoring Griffin and issued him an instant-citation with him not evening knowing until he opened up his mailbox days later.

"Something's not right about it, so that's what I feel," Griffin said, referring to the citation, and how it was issued.

He went on to say the citation is a "scare tactic, they're [MPD] trying to intimidate me."

Milwaukee attorney Nicole Muller said she's never seen a citation like this before but said others at the same rally received similar ones.

"We've received several inquiries from people who have not only received municipal ordinance violation tickets but also referrals and some criminal charges," Muller said.

The citation does have Griffin's driver's license information and a signature by an officer, lending credibility that the citation is real, and suggests how 'Big Brother' is watching protesters' every move. He said his First Amendment right was violated and trust in government is declining.

"They're using stuff like this to make us shut up about our First Amendments because we are just out peacefully protesting," said Griffin.

Muller said any protester who received virtual curfew citations "should not pay the fine, but it is important people don't ignore the citation, and instead take it to court."

"If you're raising constitutional issues in litigating these citations, they need to be raised before your proceedings really start," added Muller.

Muller has another piece of advice for America's rioting class: "Before you go out and protest, get a name and number of an attorney and write it on your arm."