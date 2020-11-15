German Firm Picks Orlando As America's First Flying Taxi Hub

Munich-based aviation company, Lilium, signed a deal with the city of Orlando, Florida, Wednesday to build the country's first flying taxi hub with flight operations beginning in 2025.

In 2019, Lilium first revealed the world's all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet aircraft powered by 36 all-electric engines. It will take-off and land like a helicopter while achieving horizontal flight like a plane.

Lake Nona, Orlando will be the flying taxi hub's future site that will allow Floridians to travel by Liliume's eVTOL within a 186-mile radius, serving several major cities, including Orlando and Tampa.

The Lake Nona "vertiport" as what Lilium calls it, will be the country's first urban and regional air mobility network as well as Lilium's first location. It partnered with Florida-based property developer Tavistock Development to design and construct the project.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tavistock and build the first stretch of Florida's high-speed electric transportation network with Central Florida at its core," said Dr. Remo Gerber, Chief Operating Officer, Lilium.

Gerber continued: "It shows that regional high-speed air mobility can be built by private initiative and give communities such as Lake Nona, which can also serve Orlando and arrivals from its international airport, the ability to determine themselves whether they want a link into a high-speed transportation network."

At the moment, the future of US transportation could be air taxis and Hyperloop travel.