Public Fears, Anger Over 5G-Virus Conspiracy-Theories "Shouldn't Be Underestimated"

A conspiracy theory linking 5G to the coronavirus has spread like wildfire. In fact, so many people believe this theory that over the weekend, numerous 5G base transmission systems were burned down in Britain amid claims aired on social-media that the technology contributes to the spread of COVID-19.

There are now floods of posts on Facebook claiming the coronavirus outbreak was caused by 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet. Many of the claims center on the idea that the virus originated in Wuhan because the Chinese city had deployed 5G networks last year.

The attention that these discussions are getting (and the actions they are enabling over the health worries) are, according to Jefferies' analysts, a cause for concern as they could lead to a possible drag on its rollout in democratic countries.

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note yesterday that, while most "will laugh" at a scientifically unproven claim, public worry over potentially adverse health impacts of 5G due to radiation shouldn't be underestimated. He added that, "public fears, even if not based on fact, could pressure governments to stall the rollout of the technology," and in fact he notes that two cantons in Switzerland have already decided to hold referendums on 5G.

So, is there any truth to the claims that 5G is causing the coronavirus to spread? And where did this idea originate from?

Wired traced the conspiracy theory linking 5G with the coronavirus to a Belgian newspaper's interview with Dr. Kris Van Kerckhoven.

The newspaper headline read "5G is life-threatening, and no one knows it." A tweet showing the newspaper article can still be found here, although the article has reportedly been deleted from the newspaper's website.

Artikel verwijderd. Zegt weer genoeg. pic.twitter.com/AGOGpYdprR — NWO Forum (@NWOforum) February 2, 2020

Valuewalk.com's Michelle Jones reports that in the interview, Van Kerckhoven not only claimed that 5G technology was dangerous, but also said it could be linked to the coronavirus. At the time of the article, COVID-19 wasn't yet a global pandemic. Almost all of those who had been infected were in Wuhan, China.

The article that triggered the conspiracy theory linking 5G to the coronavirus noted that since 2019, many 5G cell towers had been constructed around Wuhan. The writer then considered whether the virus and 5G could be related.

"I have not done a fact check," he wrote. "But it may be a link with current events."

And the seed was planted...

According to The Guardian, some suggest that the coronavirus is real, but 5G is making it worse. Others have claimed that the symptoms so many people have come down with are actually caused by 5G towers rather than by the coronavirus. Others say the pandemic isn't even real. Instead, the pandemic is supposedly designed to cover up the installation of 5G towers.

As TheMindUnleashed.com's Derrick Broze notes, having extensively researched the the potential dangers posed by the unprecedented roll out of this 5th generation of wireless technology across the world, while concerns has been steadily gaining steam over the last year, but over the last month I have noticed a trend in the “5G Awareness” community (and the larger truth community as well) where someone sees a piece of information that fits their bias or preconceived notions and accepts the information as truth without doing any research.

These individuals then proceed to spread the news to anyone else who will listen. And just like that blogs, articles, and videos filled with misstatements and half-truths quickly go viral.

These theories include the believe that there is no such thing as CoViD-19 and the symptoms are in fact being caused by radiation released from 5G small cells and towers.

There is no evidence to back these claims.

There is also the theory that radio frequency radiation is weakening the immune system of individuals and thus allowing CoViD-19 to kill them. Some online commentators have speculated that the potential deployment of 5G infrastructure using 60 GHz frequencies could be affecting oxygen uptake in humans, leading to shortness of breath and deaths which are officially attributed to coronavirus.

While there are legitimate studies detailing the impacts of EMFs on the immune system and damage to cells, as well as at least one interesting study on 60 GHz affecting oxygen uptake in the atmosphere, as of now we have no direct evidence to support these claims.

Perhaps the strongest statement made by a professional with experience on the effects of radio frequency radiation comes from Dr. Martin Pall, a Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University. Pall is a published and widely cited scientist on the biological effects of electromagnetic fields and an expert in how wireless radiation impacts the electrical systems in our bodies.

Dr. Pall recently released a new report titled Role of 5G in the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan China which offers the theory that the suppression of the immune system by exposure to 5G towers could weaken the body and increase the detrimental effect of CoViD-19. Dr. Pall concludes:

“It is my opinion, therefore, that 5G radiation is greatly stimulating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and also the major cause of death, pneumonia and therefore, an important public health measure would be to shut down the 5G antennae.”

Dr. Pall also notes that more studies need to be conducted on 5G before the global roll out is complete to properly determine the biological effects of the technology.

Despite the lack of hard evidence for the coronavirus-5G connection, videos by dubious researchers claiming a direct link between 5G and CoViD-19 are going viral.

As Michelle Jones concludes, conspiracy theories linking new technology to health concerns are not new. When mobile networks installed 3G equipment in the mid-2000s, there was a similar outcry claiming a link between 3G and health problems. Others have made similar health claims about microwaves and Wi-Fi networks.

And once again, scientists say there is absolutely no evidence that 5G can be linked with the coronavirus. According to the BBC, NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis describes the conspiracy theory as "the worst kind of fake news."

Dr. Simon Clarke of the University of Reading said the claims about 5G making people more susceptible to catching COVID-19 or somehow being used to transmit the virus are "complete rubbish." Although very strong radio waves can cause things to heat up, 5G technology is not strong enough to heat people up to any meaningful level. He said many studies have shown that the energy levels from 5G radio waves are tiny, so they aren't even close to being strong enough to have a negative impact on the immune system.

Other experts believe that there are serious health risks related to 5G, even if its not tied to Coronavirus.