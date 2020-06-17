 Putin Has Three 'Disinfection Tunnels' To Shield Him From COVID 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has three disinfection tunnels, one at Novo-Ogaryov, his official residence, located in a Moscow suburb, and two others at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, reported Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Reuters published a video showing how the tunnel sprays a "fine water mist" covering the clothes and exposed areas of the occupant who steps through with a disinfectant solution. It was noted by Ria Novosti, that anyone who visits Putin will have to step through the tunnel.

The report made no mention of the type of disinfectant solution used. However, in two past reports, we noted the solution could be "a fine mist of water and nitrogen" or electrified tap water that produces a hypochlorous acid (which is an environmentally friendly disinfectant that kills bacteria and viruses).

Putin's tunnels were designed and built by a firm in western Russia. The three were installed in April as confirmed virus cases and deaths exploded across the country.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia

COVID-19 number of deaths in Russia

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said the tunnels were installed at the height of the pandemic -- he noted, lockdown restrictions are being eased as cases and deaths decrease.

At some point, these tunnels are coming to America -- could be seen at stadium entrances.