Reddit Circulates 'China Bootlickers' List After Zoom Licks China's Boots

A Reddit user has circulated a 'China Bootlickers' list after video chat company Zoom deactivated accounts of prominent pro-democracy Chinese activists based in the U.S.

The list, republished below, includes companies which have kowtowed to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by taking actions to censor or restrict pro-democracy content, or otherwise promote CCP talking points. As Bloomberg notes, "Several tech companies were included on the list, including Activision Blizzard, which temporarily banned a gamer who voiced support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators, and Apple, which removed a mapping app in Hong Kong amid protests and pulled the Taiwan flag emoji from some iPhones."

On Thursday, three US lawmakers asked Zoom to clarify its data-collection practices, as well as its relationship with the Chinese government, according to Reuters.

Representatives Greg Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the ranking member of a consumer subcommittee, sent a letter to Zoom CEO Eric Yuan on Thursday asking him to clarify the company’s data practices, whether any was shared with Beijing and whether it encrypted users’ communications. Republican Senator Josh Hawley also wrote to Yuan asking him to “pick a side” between the United States and China. ... The California-based firm has come under heavy scrutiny after three U.S. and Hong Kong-based activists said their accounts had been suspended and meetings disrupted after they tried to hold events related to the anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. Zoom said on Friday it was notified of the events and asked to take action by the Chinese government in May and early June. It said it suspended one account in Hong and two in the United States but has now reinstated these accounts and will not allow further requests from China to affect users outside the country. -Reuters

Hayman Capital Management CIO Kyle Bass said in a Friday tweet that he expects a "significant U.S. Congressional response to #zoom’s shenanigans. They have no defense."

I suspect a significant US congressional response to #zoom ‘s shenanigans. They have no defense. #china — 🇺🇸Kyle Bass🇺🇸 (@Jkylebass) June 12, 2020

The "China Bootlickers" list has been posted several times over the last year, which can be seen below:

Hall of Bootlickers (via /u/lebbe)