Russian Military Expo Starts With A 'Bang'

The International military-technical forum "Army-2020" outside Moscow, Russia, began this week with a 'bang', as high-tech tanks, new lightweight assault rifles, stealth drones, and other advanced weaponry were displayed to foreign clients and visitors, reported RT News.

On Sunday, as the week-long annual defense expo began, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this year's event would merge military forum and an international military sports competition.

A record number of defense companies are attending the expo this week, showcasing more than 28,000 products. The Russian Defense Ministry has already said 39 contracts worth $15.6 billion have already been signed.

Here is some of the military tech featured at the expo this week:

Kalashnikov's new lightweight assault rifle called the AK-19.

Russian-made military drones

Drone weapons

Iranian officials are getting acquainted with helicopters and the S-400 missile system.

Called the "CyberBoat-330," these vessels appear to be fully autonomous.

The MPT-2 'Terminator' and T-90MS tank exhibit.

Amphibious military vehicle

Kamov Ka-50 attack helicopter

Here's an overview of the facility housing the weapons expo.

The 6th International Military-Technical Forum #Army2020, one of the leading exhibitions of armaments, military & special equipment launched today in #Russia and will open until August 29, 2020. Stay tuned ➡️ https://t.co/HYKJIvb79l#ArmyGames2020 pic.twitter.com/KJwN32E8ac — Dmitry Solodov 🇷🇺 (@SolodovDmitry) August 23, 2020

New dune buggy

More tanks and anti-aircraft weapon systems.

A stealth aircraft of some sort.

As for the competition side of the expo - the first round of annual tank biathlon competition was hosted on Sunday in Alabino, Moscow region.

"The 16 tank crew are divided into two divisions, depending on their results in the Army Games-2019. The Chinese crew showed the best result in Sunday's individual races, finishing in just 19 minutes and 20 seconds, with the Belarusians coming in second, and the crew from Azerbaijan coming third. Teams from 32 countries are expected to participate in this year's International Army Games in Russia, which consists of several contests involving tanks, snipers, and several aeronautical and naval disciplines. Notably, a team from South Ossetia will take part in the competition for the first time," Ruptly said.

Watcch: Tank biathlon kicks off International Army Games 2020

The defense expo will conclude on August 29 and the competition will end on September 5.