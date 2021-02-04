San Bernardino Cops Bust Man Who 3D Printed Guns From Garage 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted a short video Wednesday of deputies serving a "warrant" related to a previous traffic stop. Deputies uncovered a 3D-printer used to make illegal firearms, otherwise known as "ghost guns."

"Deputy Ryan Rappisi and our patrol team served a search warrant today related to a previous traffic stop. The usual dope and illegal firearms were recovered, along with a 3D printer capable of producing plastic gun frames for ghost guns. Awesome job!!" tweeted Captain Matt Griffith.

The video shows what appears to be an inexpensive 3D printer, likely the Ender-3 V2 3D Printer. Deputies removed the printer, and multiple printed lowers for pistols from the suspect's garage.

Griffith provided no further information on the 3D-printed gun operation. There was no word on if the guns were used by the suspect or supplied to criminal gangs. Without a serial number, police and federal agencies have no way of tracing ownership.

Not too long ago, a 29-year-old Australian man was charged with supplying 3D-printed pistols to criminal gangs across Sydney.

The rise of 3D printing guns is nothing new. As early as 2014, we told readers about Cody Wilson's libertarian non-profit Defense Distribute using a $1,200 computer-controlled milling machine designed to let anyone make the aluminum lower body of an AR-15 rifle at home.

... and there's some bad news for the "ghost gun" community, expect the Biden administration to crack down on these untraceable weapons by passing legislation requiring that purchasers of 80% lowers or 3D printing codes to pass federal background checks.

Facing gun and ammo shortages during the pandemic, internet searches among Americans for 3D printed pistols surged.

It's only a matter of time before the crackdown of ghost guns begin.