Senate Inquiry Into Google: Only "Liberal Field Agents Received Vote Reminders" Before Election

Authored by Sara Carter via SaraACarter.com,

Two top GOP Senators sent a letter to Google LLC Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai Thursday, questioning the platforms actions during the 2020 presidential elections, and noting that despite its promises to stay neutral the company sent voting reminders to only “liberal field agents” but not to conservatives.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., along with Senator’s Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, informed Pichai that they were aware that an academic monitoring project gathered evidence that Google was sending out voter reminder messages to liberals and not conservatives. The story was first reported Thursday and Google has until November 12 at 5 p.m. to answer the inquiry by the Senators.

Google sent out these reminders to Democrats despite testimony given to Congress that it was not biased.

I sent materials about the monitoring project to Ebony Bowden, a reporter at the New York Post, who was writing a story about the project. I did so knowing that all nypost.com emails are shared with algorithms and employees at Google. Dr. Robert Epstein

In a letter to Pichai the Senators stated that “on August 6, 2020, Senators Ron Johnson and Mike Lee wrote you regarding your testimony to the House Committee on the Judiciary in which you stated, ‘We won’t do any work, you know, to politically tilt anything one way or the other. It’s against our core values’ In your response to the letter, you reiterated this assertion and further stated, “Google does not modify any products, including Search, to promote a particular political viewpoint…[we] will not do so for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.”

However, on Nov. 4, 2020, Johnson spoke with Dr. Robert Epstein. He asked Epstein if he had determined if his 2020 Election monitoring of Google’s activities uncovered anything suspicious or anything that would be considered politically motivated.

Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in this election is that our media organizations and “Big Tech” worked in concert to ensure that the Democrats would be favored. These massive entities were extraordinary effective at targeting President Donald Trump and those who support him and they have done so from the beginning.

According to the letter to Pichai, this is what Dr. Epstein reported to the Senate: