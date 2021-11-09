SpaceX Capsule Returns Four Astronauts To Earth, Ending 200-Day ISS Mission

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with four astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola Monday night.

The crew, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA; Akihiko Hoshide of Japan's space agency; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, returned to Earth after a 200-day mission on the International Space Station (ISS) that began last spring.

"It's great to be back to planet Earth," flight commander Kimbrough said after the capsule touched down in the waters near Pensacola around 2233 ET.

Boats with spotlights are seen on the Gulf of Mexico as they approach the @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour and prepare to recover the Crew-2 astronauts. pic.twitter.com/GTVLCfpasH — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

"The return looked spotless," Kathy Lueders, NASA's space operations chief, said during a live stream event.

Another crew of four astronauts, including Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and German astronaut Matthias Maurer, are scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night.