Survey: 40% Of People Would Have Sex With Humanoid Robot

We continue to ponder artificial intelligence and robots and their role in the sex industry. For the last half-decade, we've covered the proliferation of sexbots and how they could screw the human race.

For more on the screwing and a pretty shocking poll by data company Tido, out of 1,200 people surveyed, 42% of respondents said they would have sex with a robot. Males are more open to bonking a silicon robot- at least 48% of them said they would have sexual intercourse with a humanoid bot. Only 33% of females said they would.

"About 42% of our survey respondents would have sexual intercourse with a robot. Yet, only 39% believe they could have a romantic relationship with an AI. There is also a large discrepancy between men and women. Men are more open to both the idea of sleeping with a robot (48%) and falling in love with an AI (43% of male respondents)," Tido said.

What's troubling is that we outlined in 2016 that "if humans begin spending the majority of their intimate hours with sex androids, they will reduce both the energy and biological resources needed to perpetuate the human race."

This poll couldn't come at the worst time. The US population has declined for the first time in this nation's existence as a demographic timebomb awaits. The younger generation needs to make more children not consider future sexual relations with a silicon robot from China.