Tesla Cutting "Hundreds" Of Contractors From California And Nevada Factories

Just weeks after Tesla decided to argue with the Alameda County Sheriff's department in an attempt to keep its workers coming into work during a global pandemic lockdown, the gate is now swinging in the other direction.

Tesla is now reportedly cutting hundreds of contractors from its California and Nevada car and battery plants, according to CNBC.

The cuts will affect temporary workers at the company's Fremont plant and its Reno Gigafactory. Many contractors working in temporary positions for Tesla were hoping to eventually move into full-time roles. Instead, they are likely heading back to the unemployment line or their respective staffing agencies.

“It is with my deepest regret that I must inform you that the Tesla factory shutdown has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, Tesla has requested to end all contract assignments effective immediately,” Balance Staffing was forced to tell its workers, via e-mail.

The agency said they would do their best to find the contractors other work and that the dismissals from Tesla were not a reflection of the quality of their work.

Other contractors employed at Tesla from similar agencies received the same types of notices. Recall, we reported on March 19 when Musk finally wound up suspending production at his Fremont factory, days after government mandated lockdown orders went into effect.