Tesla Involved In Deadly Las Vegas Collision Continued Driving And Hit Four Nearby Pedestrians

Police in Las Vegas are investigating a Tesla that ran a red light and caused a deadly crash on Sunday. 32 year old Gabriel Haas was speeding when his Tesla hit a Honda CR-V turning left from westbound West Cheyenne Avenue at the intersection of Soft Breezes Drive in Sin City, according to CBS 8.

The Tesla reportedly hit the front of the Honda, causing the Honda's engine, transmission and other parts of the vehicle to dislodge from the car. The debris from the accident then hit another car, whose driver did not sustain any injuries. After the collision took place, the Tesla continued to travel toward one corner of the intersection and reportedly hit four pedestrians, critically injuring one of them.

The passenger in the Honda, a 62 year old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Honda, 70 year old Carl Shafer, is still in critical condition. The pedestrians range in status from "critical" to "minor injuries", while one pedestrian was not injured.

The driver of the Tesla, Haas, was taken to the hospital. Police are now investigating whether or not impairment played a part in the crash. We will update this story accordingly as new details become available.

You can watch the CBS 8 report on the accident here: