As Trump Threatens Tehran Over Censorship, Facebook's Thought-Police Censor Pro-Iran Posts

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The hypocrisy is unbelievable. In order to comply with United States sanctions on Iran, Facebook’s thought police have taken to censorship on behalf of the government. At the same time, President Donald Trump warns Iran not to use censorship.

It’s become painfully obvious that the ruling class wants to get us into another war, where the young and poor are shipped off to die while the politicians and government defense contractors get rich. And the hypocrisy is becoming noticeable. Backed by the ruling class, Big Tech’s censorship is nothing new, however, this time, it’s an excuse to propagate a war:

These massive Big Tech corporations are Thought Police for the US government:



Facebook and Instagram are removing posts expressing support for Iran's top general Soleimani



They say it's to comply with US sanctions, but how do posts violate sanctions? https://t.co/BthPuxgOBC — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 11, 2020

This is especially disgusting because Instagram is very popular in Iran, where Soleimani has 82% approval



So Big Tech overlords are basically saying Iranians do not get the right to free speech because of US gov sanctions



The US empire trumps free speechhttps://t.co/BthPuxgOBC — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 11, 2020

The International Federation of Journalists condemned the censorship effort as “unprecedented in the history of social networks and in conflict with the very innate actuality of media.” In its letter to Instagram, AoIJ Tehran noted that numerous Iranian state media accounts had been removed and 15 journalists had been censored recently, which goes against and freedom of speech principles. “These massive Big Tech corporations are Thought Police for the US government: Facebook and Instagram are removing posts expressing support for Iran’s top general Soleimani,” journalist Ben Norton tweeted. “They say it’s to comply with US sanctions, but how do posts violate sanctions? –RT

The answer is: they don’t. The problem is that the war sentiment and the idea that slaughtering people for our freedoms in other countries is gone. The elitists that need a war to profit off of it can’t convince the public to fight and die for them unless they control the narrative.

That’s why speech is being censored.

Big tech is just another arm of the U.S. government.

Any support for Soleimani will be taken down by Facebook and Instagram to comply with the USA sanctions but Trump can tweet that Iran should not close down the internet because the world is watching. He wouldn't understand the irony of his tweet. Free speech, censorship anyone? — Jennifer Brierley (@JenniferBrierl2) January 11, 2020

Hypocritically, while Facebook was acting as “thought police” on behalf of the US government (the rulers who think they own everyone), Washington has been championing free speech and warning Tehran against restricting the Iranian people’s internet access. U.S. President Donald Trump personally addressed the anti-government protesters – in Farsi, mind you – reassuring them of his unwavering support, according to a report by RT.