Twitter Rolls Out 'Audio Tweets' As Senate GOP Targets Social Media

There's still no 'edit tweet' option, but the twitter brain trust has just abruptly announced a striking new feature: audible tweets.

Have you ever wanted to send a voice memo broadcasting your nasally disembodied voice to the entire Internet? Well, now you can, with a new feature from Twitter allowing users to record 140 seconds of audio and send it as a tweet. That's 2 minutes and 20 seconds. For context, presidential candidates typically get 90 seconds to speak during the debates.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

To be sure, the feature is being rolled out Wednesday, but only for iOS, which means all you poors with an android phone will only be able to listen to the messages.

The news inspired a wave of hilarious replies and split-second takes.

Twitter has managed to find a way to make me hate my voice more than I already do. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) June 17, 2020

TWITTER GOT VOICE MESSAGES NOW???!!? — ;( (@Officialceece) June 17, 2020

This Twitter voice note feature on iOS is gonna be..... hmmm — Isaac Attuah (@IsaacAttuah) June 17, 2020

The new feature is being rolled out as several GOP Senators introduce legislation to place new restrictions on social media platforms ability to regulate content.

Pretty, soon Jack is going to need to rename the company 'shreiker'.