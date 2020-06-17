Twitter Rolls Out 'Audio Tweets' As Senate GOP Targets Social Media

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 13:57

There's still no 'edit tweet' option, but the twitter brain trust has just abruptly announced a striking new feature: audible tweets.

Have you ever wanted to send a voice memo broadcasting your nasally disembodied voice to the entire Internet? Well, now you can, with a new feature from Twitter allowing users to record 140 seconds of audio and send it as a tweet. That's 2 minutes and 20 seconds. For context, presidential candidates typically get 90 seconds to speak during the debates.

To be sure, the feature is being rolled out Wednesday, but only for iOS, which means all you poors with an android phone will only be able to listen to the messages.

The news inspired a wave of hilarious replies and split-second takes.

The new feature is being rolled out as several GOP Senators introduce legislation to place new restrictions on social media platforms ability to regulate content.

Pretty, soon Jack is going to need to rename the company 'shreiker'.

 