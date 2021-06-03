Twitter Launches Premium Service With New Features Like "Undo Tweet"

Just as thousands of Twitter power-users feared, the company is breaking ranks with other social media giants and introducing a premium subscription service that will initially cost $2.99 per month. The service, dubbed "Twitter Blue", will include tools to help users undo and organize posts.

The stock whipsawed on the news as kneejerk gains were almost immediately undone amid a broader market selloff.

The decision isn't a surprise. Twitter has previously confirmed to the press that it is considering launching premium features available to power users like brands and journalists.

In a statement to the Verge announcing the launch, Wwitter said it’s launching Twitter Blue first in Australia and Canada “to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more [fire emoji].” The service will cost $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month. It will likely expand to the US shortly after.

As the Verge reminds us, Twitter began testing a Tip Jar service in early May that lets users send one-off payments to their favorite accounts. In February, a Super Follows feature will eventually let users charge subscriptions for things like bonus tweets, community groups, or newsletters. Newsletters were made possible after Twitter acquired newsletter service Revue at the beginning of the year. Twitter has not yet announced when its Super Follows feature will launch.

Twitter will collect feedback from users as the service is expanded, and new features will be added in response to customer demand, Twitter added.

One of the many features will be an "undo send" feature for tweets that users have been demanding for years. Other features will include a Bookmark Folders feature lets you group saved tweets to make them easier to find later. "Reader Mode" will let users read and share threads more easily by "turning them into easy-to-read text” and combining together tweets into one page. Other Twitter Blue features will include a new interface: with a new color theme options as well as the ability to change the color of Twitter’s app icon.