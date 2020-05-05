Twitter's New Rules Urging Users Not To Curse Will Likely Spark Another Wave Of Censorship

Twitter - the very same platform that suspended us permanently for accurately predicting that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was likely at the middle of the ongoing global pandemic - is now taking its censorship to ludicrous levels.

The service is now going to be asking users to "reconsider" responses to other users that include slurs, epithets or swear words, according to Bloomberg.

We are all but certain this voluntary-sounding and discretionarily-enforced infringement on free speech will eventually lead to yet another wave of bans and suspensions for anyone whose ideology doesn't fit the far left mold that Jack Dorsey and his Silicon Valley cronies are peddling that day of the week.

The company Tweeted on Tuesday, describing a new warning it will be issuing users who choose to use such language: “When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. This new prompt gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published."

When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

And of course, the new "experiment" comes just 6 months before a national election. The experiment also serves as a stark reminder that Twitter will be scanning the replies of all of its 166 million users every time they post something.

It is the latest move in an increasingly alarming shift from the social media company to try and control the information that is posted on its platform. Not unlike what Prager U alleged against Google during their legal dispute, Twitter appears to us to want the benefits of being a public forum, while only taking on the liabilities of being a private publisher.

For now, users will still be able to send their original responses after being prompted, Bloomberg reported.

