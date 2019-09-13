US Army Expected To Test Super-Short Carbine For Soldiers Of 2025

Maxim Defense Industries has partnered with the U.S. Army at Fort Benning and The Maneuver Center of Excellence to provide soldiers with a super-short carbine for testing during the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) starting in November 2019 through July 2020.

Maxim will provide the Army with the MDX weapon system consisting of the MDX:505/PDX (5.5″ barrel), the MDX:508 (8″ barrel), and the MDX:511 (11″ barrel), along with three of their stocks: the Sub-Compact Weapon Stock, Maxim's Gen7 Close Quarters Battle Stock and the Combat Carbine Stock, said the Military Times.

Michael Windfeldt, CEO of Maxim, said the company is delighted to provide the Army with the new weapon system for testing and believes it could one day "enhance the warfighter's capabilities on the battlefield."

Maxim has scheduled the first live-fire exercise on November 14 with the U.S. Army, and British and Australian Special Forces in early 2020.

The AEWE program allows U.S. soldiers to test prototype weapons and concepts that are designed for small units. These weapons will eventually find their way onto the modern battlefield by 2025.

The push for modernization comes as President Trump has flooded all services with records amounts of cash this year.

The Army expects by 2025, that most operations will likely be carried out with smaller and leaner forces capable of using advanced technologies to make the probability of completing a mission much higher than ever before.

The AEWE is focused on medium to long term modernization efforts, centered explicitly around procuring new weapon systems for combat troops by the mid-2020s.

Military Times said the MDX weapon system could shoot 300BLK, 5.56 NATO and 7.62x39mm. The barrel length is about 5.5 inches long and interchangeable with other lengths, allowing the weapon to be used in various types of missions.

YouTube handle Impact Guns provides a review and range test of the Maxim Defense PDX in the video below: