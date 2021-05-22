US Army Shows Soldier's New View With Futuristic Night-Vision Goggles 

The US Army continues to modernize its forces as a great power competition between China rages. The latest technology the service branch revealed to enhance nighttime lethality on the modern battlefield is next-generation night vision goggles. Such goggles resemble something from Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon video game.

The video was posted by the 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery's Facebook page on Monday. The battalion is assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. Members of the battalion were recently firing 155mm artillery pieces out of an M777 Howitzer under cover of darkness at Yakima Training Center in Washington state.

Scenes from the live-fire exercise were shot via the Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles - Binocular (ENVG-B).

ENVG-Bs have more of a white phosphorus background than traditional night vision goggles that illuminate the darkness with a green tint. Soldiers in the video appear to have an outline like from the movie Tron. The reasoning is to allow warfighters better distance and depth perception at night to be one step ahead of enemy combatants.

Other videos show solider's using ENVG-Bs during a recent live-fire training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

New video from the U.S. Army shows a soldier's view with night-vision goggles, known as Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular. The video was captured during a live-fire training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. pic.twitter.com/h06YbmdhCG — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2021

The goggles are also capable of being wirelessly integrated into the soldier's weapon sights.

The Army began fielding ENVG-Bs in late 2020 at Fort Riley in Kansas to replace older night vision devices.