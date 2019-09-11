USSA Government Asks Apple & Google To Hand Over Info On Gun Owners

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The authoritarian dystopian future has been here for a while now, but this is simply more evidence of humanity’s disregard for freedom and independence. The United States government has demanded that Apple and Google (who are both politically biased towards the left) hand over any information they have on gun owners in the USSA.

The U.S. Government is asking Apple and Google to hand over information on gun owners who have a scope on their rifles and use an app called Obsidian 4. The Obsidian 4 app “allows gun owners to get a live stream, take video and calibrate their gun scope from an Android or iPhone device,” according to the report. Forbes reported that the Department of Justice filed “an application for a court order” on September 5, 2019, the goal of which is to have information released on Obsidian 4 users.

This would essentially impact about, 10,000 gun owners across the USSA.

Never before has a case been disclosed in which American investigators demanded personal data of users of a single app from Apple and Google. And never has an order been made public where the feds have asked the Silicon Valley giants for info on so many thousands of people in one go. –Forbes

If you still are delusional and somehow believe you’re living in the “land of the free,” think again. It’s time to open your eyes and see what the U.S. government has become: one of the largest slave plantations on earth. Things are getting ugly very quickly now, folks.

Forbes indicated that the information is being sought is to supposedly aid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in tracking illegal exports of a night vision scope made by American Technologies Network Corp. But Edin Omanovic, who is with Privacy International’s State Surveillance program, says the information grab means “innocent people’s personal data” will be released to the government. Omanovic warned that the type of orders sought by the DOJ “need to be based on suspicion and be particularized,” but the attempt to gather information from Apple and Google is not.

This is a major invasion of privacy and a massive human rights violation. The U.S. government no longer has limits to the extent they will go to in order to keep people under its control. The country is not far from complete totalitarianism at this point.

As SHTFPlan previously detailed, the Trump administration was “considering a proposal that would use Google, Amazon, and Apple to collect data on users who exhibit characteristics of mental illness that could lead to violent behavior.” Such information would then reportedly be used in decisions on who should and should not be allowed to buy/possess firearms. According to Breitbart, The Daily Caller cited a Washington Post report that showed the data collection would fall under the auspices of “a new agency called the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency or HARPA.”

Make no mistake: the government is coming for your guns. It’s obvious now.