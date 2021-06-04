Watch: Futuristic Backpack Helicopter 'CopterPack' Takes Flight For First Time 

Australian-based startup CopterPack published a new video on YouTube of what appears to be an electric backpack helicopter flying for the first time.

The lightweight airframe is constructed from a carbon fiber honeycomb, with two propellers on either side of the operator, lifting the person into the air.

The video shows the flight and how remarkably stable the electric backpack helicopter is, all thanks to its self-leveling autopilot.

Judging by the video, there is no tail rotor, as the two main propellers are adjusted by the operator with a joystick for control.

The futuristic form of personal transportation is quite impressive, but there is very limited information on the specs of the electric backpack helicopter. For instance, flight time, maximum altitude height, and top speed are critical pieces of information the company has yet to release. Meanwhile, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been searching for an Iron Man-style jet suit per its solicitation on website Sam.Gov (System for Award Management). DARPA is calling on private industry to deliver jet suits or "Portable Personal Air Mobility System."

Perhaps we found the perfect fit?