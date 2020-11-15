Watch "Historic" Event: SpaceX Rocket To Launch Astronauts To Space Station

If schedules and the weather hold up, the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Mission on the "Resilience" Crew Dragon spacecraft, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket, will begin at 7:27 p.m. ET on Sunday from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Sunday's launch will make history as the first crewed commercial space mission to the space station. This will also be the second time in a decade that NASA has launched astronauts from the US.

In May, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode the Crew Dragon spacecraft, powered by Falcon 9 rocket, to the space station, stayed for two months and returned to Earth in August.

On Friday, at a press conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "this is another historic moment -- it seems like every time I come to Kennedy [Space Center] we're making history, and this is no different."

Bridenstine continued: "The history being made this time is we're launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station."

"The whole goal here is to commercialize our activities in low-Earth orbit," he added. "NASA wants to be one customer of many customers in a very robust commercial marketplace for human spaceflight in low-Earth orbit."

NASA's website outlines today's scheduled events:

3:15 p.m. – Coverage of the Launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Mission on the "Resilience" Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Soichi Noguchi;

Launch scheduled at 7:27 p.m. EST; coverage will be continuous through docking and hatch opening on Sunday, Nov. 15) – Kennedy Space Center/ Hawthorne, Calif./Johnson Space Center

9:30 p.m. – NASA/ SpaceX Crew-1 Postlaunch News Conference (time is subject to change)- Kennedy Space Center

