Watch Live: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies To Senate About How Facebook Is Bad For Children

Last week, CT Sen. Richard Blumenthal led a powerful Commerce Committee subcommittee to drag Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, on Thursday for a grilling about the revelations exposed by a massive document leak facilitated by a whistleblower to the WSJ. The data shared by WSJ showed a surprisingly large percentage of teen girls say Instagram is bad for their mental health, while also exposing how Facebook is used in the NAME region to recruit modern day slaves to Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Gulf states.

We could go on...

But despite the Blumenthal-led hearing's hours of haranguing for Davis, Sen. Blumenthal's unfamiliarity with Gen Z culture led to the most memorable moment from the entire hearing: Blumenthal completely misunderstanding what a "Finsta" is.

Well, now that Blumenthal's subcommittee has finished grilling Facebook, it's time for the public to hear from the other side. And so on Tuesday, the hearing will feature Frances Haugen - the same Facebook whistleblower who leaked the documents to WSJ before introducing herself to the public via a "60 Minutes" special that aired Sunday.

Haugen claimed that Facebook deliberately hides evidence that its products harm people's self-esteem, inflames conspiratorial 'misinformation' while also helping to instigate conflicts in the emerging world - all to maximize its profits. Furthermore, her findings suggest the company is lying about its efforts making a difference.

According to the subcommittee's hearing notice, Haugen will be the primary witness. She's likely to encounter sympathy from both parties - especially the GOP - who have made constraining Big Tech a bipartisan issue.

It's set to begin at 1000ET. Readers can watch live below:

Facebook has already promised to abandon a planned "Instagram for children" project that was pretty controversial anyway. But it's pretty clear that regulators are catching on, and, well - let's just say there's probably a pretty good reason investors have put so much pressure on FB shares.