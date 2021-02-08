Watch Live: SpaceX Prepares To Test Starship SN10

Preparations for SpaceX's Starship SN10's test were conducted over the weekend. There are indications SN10 could be ready for a test as soon as this afternoon.

NASASpaceFlight.com said three Raptor engines were installed on SN10. The Starship will be tasked with replicating SN8 and SN9 flights that have both crashed.

Photojournalist "Mary" (@bocachicagal) tweeted Sunday that an "alert notice" was distributed to residents around the SpaceX South Texas launch site, located in Boca Chica, approximately 20 miles east of Brownsville, Texas.

The notice read:

"SpaceX will conduct Space Flight Activities on February 8, 2021, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Approximately 10 minutes prior to the activity, you will be provided notice by the sounding of a police siren. There may be more than one instance during that time period where you will hear a siren notification."

Full Notice:

Last week, SN9 launched on a 6.2 miles journey into the atmosphere but failed to stick the landing, erupting into a giant fireball on the launch pad.

Watch Live: Starship SN10 Proof Testing