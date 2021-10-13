Touchdown: William Shatner Returns To Earth As World's Oldest Astronaut

Update (1112ET): William Shatner has exited the capsule. He immediately hugged Jeff Bezos.

"What you have given me is the most profound experience I can ever imagine," Shatner told Bezos.

Bezos tells Shatner his "words were amazing."

Update (1101ET): Welcome back, William Shatner!

Update (1055ET): William Shatner has become the oldest astronaut to reach low Earth orbit after passing 328,00 feet altitude.

Here's a clip of the space flight.

Blue Origin said the New Shepard NS-18 capsule reached 351,000 feet.

Now the descent back to Earth

Update (1049ET): William Shatner, set to become the world's oldest astronaut, and the rest of Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 crew, have begun their journey to low Earth Orbit.

Besides Shatner, who gained fame for playing the role of Captain Kirk on the "Star Trek" series in the late 1960s, he's accompanied by Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs, software executive Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations.

Update (1039ET): T-minus 10 minutes until launch.

Update (1028ET): Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 mission has been put on hold.

Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin’s founder, has closed the hatch to the New Shepard crew capsule.



The countdown is now in another hold at T-minus 15 minutes.



Watch live: https://t.co/kQc9VBTOVy pic.twitter.com/Qs1AmTBbNb — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) October 13, 2021

Update (1016ET): About 15 minutes to launch, and the Blue Origin crew, including William Shatner, have boarded the spacecraft and are preparing to be catapulted into low Earth orbit.

Blue Origin tweeted, "We are go for #NS18 astronaut load."

William Shatner is about to rocket into space, courtesy of billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

Shatner, 90, is the actor who first played the space-traveling Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series that ran for three years in the late 1960s.

"I've heard about space for a long time now," Shatner said in a press release. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."

NASA has wished Shatner, the oldest person set to ever to travel to space, best travels on this morning's flight to low Earth orbit.

🖖 @WilliamShatner We wish you all the best on your flight to space.



You are, and always shall be, our friend. https://t.co/5nmXfvMydU pic.twitter.com/oL65h3y9Hi — NASA (@NASA) October 13, 2021

Days ago, he tweeted that he's finally going to be a "rocket man."

So now I can say something. Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a "rocket man!" 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Shatner told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he's "a little bit nervous" about the flight.

"There's an element of chance here ... This isn't like going on one of the various life-ending possibilities that I've done all my life. I've been on things that are like 'oh, wow that makes me nervous.' This makes me more nervous," he said

However, he's pretty stoked about going to space:

"What will I see?" Shatner told Cooper. "Because not only will I look at the majesty of space and the oasis of Earth, but isn't there a possibility that things fly by as we've seen on cameras? What's the explanation of that?"

"I want to press my nose up against the plastic window. What I don't want to see is somebody else out there looking back at me."



William Shatner, 90, known for playing Captain Kirk on 'Star Trek,' jokes with @AndersonCooper about his plans for for space travel. pic.twitter.com/bvHtIZjA3Q — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 7, 2021

