Watch: Porsche Taycan Laps Broken Down Tesla Model S At Nurburgring

Elon Musk's nerves were clearly rattled after the introduction of the Porsche Taycan, as we covered about a week ago. Seemingly shook up by the positive media coverage that the Taycan was getting, Musk quickly took to Twitter to announce that the Model S would be doing laps at the Nurburgring, where the Taycan recently set a record time of 7:42.

The results of this effort to preserve Musk's ego went just about as ridiculously as you'd think.

First, the company installed a Supercharger at the Nurburgring that appeared to be hooked up to a diesel generator.

Then, without providing an official lap time, Tesla claimed in a Tweet that data indicated that their Model S could run a 7:20 and that it hoped to have another try when it comes back next month.

Data from our track tests indicates that Model S Plaid can achieve 7:20 at the Nürburgring.



With some improvements, 7:05 may be possible when Model S returns next month. — Tesla (@Tesla) September 19, 2019

But did it run a 7:20 officially? No. If you believe that, we've got some solar roof tiles to sell you.

As one astute Twitter user said:

Its a fcking lap time. Either you clock it or you dont. Top gear/grand tour cars dont lap with “could be” lap time. Fcking fraudsters. $TSLAQ — Bubble Boy (@lazygetter) September 19, 2019

Autoblog reported that the Model S had been "stripped of its interior" and had "decidedly non-production aggressive body work, more power, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R competition tires."

Then, to add insult to glorious injury, video surfaced of Tesla's Model S, broken down on the course.

And for the cherry on top, a fully functioning, non-broken down Porsche Taycan is seen lapping the Model S as it is towed off the course - twice.

Taycan literally lapping broken down Model S$tsla pic.twitter.com/eLX9WRQuSz — EV Defender (@evdefender) September 19, 2019

I like how Tesla covered the car so no one one can tell what kind of car it is, but why the sling, when they have a flatbed roller? Totally fucked the drivetrain so the Model S can't roll?$TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/36va68BMyr — passthebeano (@passthebeano) September 20, 2019

And while Tesla's data may point to a modified vehicle that could beat the Taycan's time, it's worth noting that Porsche didn't even run its top-end Turbo S at the course, but rather the slightly slower Turbo model. Porsche also didn't gut its vehicle before running it.

Maybe we can compare times again between the Turbo S and the Model S - that is, if the Tesla can make it a lap around the track without breaking down or exploding.