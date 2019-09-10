Wearables, Winfrey, & 'Waiting For 5G' - What To Expect From Apple Today

Today's much anticipated - yet somewhat understated - Apple event promises some new iPhones, along with the possibility of a new Apple Watch, and maybe some updated MacBooks. Additionally, the tech giant is set to announce pricing for its forthcoming streaming TV service highlighting the company's shift from hardware to services as the new growth engine.

As Reuters notes, while the iPhone still makes up more than half of Apple’s sales, Tuesday’s event may nudge it off center stage after a decade in the limelight, as analysts suggest Apple is in a “holding pattern” until it rolls out 5G phones with faster mobile data speeds next year.

The new strategy shift (to services), which Apple hinted at an event in March where it gave some details about the streaming TV service, comes as iPhone sales have declined year-over-year for the past two fiscal quarters and investors are fixed on the growth potential for services. Questions about how Apple will price its television service, and whether it will bundle it with its streaming music products, will weigh on the minds of Wall Street and analysts just as much as whether the Apple TV hardware box gets an upgrade or how many cameras the iPhone has. Apple has not yet given a specific launch date or price.

“This is the first time we’ll get to see Apple’s strategy with all three parts of the business,” said Ben Bajarin, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

However, with streaming content, Apple is entering a crowded field but it's all analysts have to cling to to maintain their high price targets as the new iPhones will feature better cameras, and perhaps new chips to help handle the work of sensors on the device, but few new blockbuster features.

But, while you are all "waiting for 5G", here is Valuewalk's Sheeraz Raza detailing what to expect from the iPhone 11 (or XI - will probably need a rename in China?)

If we believe in the rumors, Apple is bringing forward a whole new design for the rear camera, which to be really honest is not too pretty to look at.

Apart from that, the design is mostly similar to iPhone X. According to the rumors, there would be three iPhone 11 models that would be released: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Have a look at the infographic below to know more about the features that we are expecting from these new iPhones:

iPhone 11 would be the cheapest among all, but not the most compact. It would come with a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro with come with 5.8-inch OLED display, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with come with massive 6.5-inch OLED display.

The Pro and the pro max come with Apple pencil support, while the iPhone 11, unfortunately, would not support Apple pencil. So, if you already have an Apple pencil, you will be now able to use it with iPhone pro and iPhone pro max.

Other than that, all the new iPhones will now come with A13 chipset, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, 12Mp front camera, and bilateral wireless charging. Unfortunately, you won’t get to see under-display fingerprint scanner in the iPhone yet.

For those who are a big fan of 3D touch would also be a little bit disappointed since the newer iPhone would not have that.

The most debatable topic regarding the new iPhones currently is the design of the camera. The new rear camera design to be really honest looks weird and is something that is not expected from Apple.

On the iPhone 11, you will get to see two 12MP cameras, while on the pro and pro max you will get to see an array of three 12MP Cameras.

Talking about the storage and RAM on the new iPhones, iPhone 11 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB storage options. iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. Last but not the least, iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.

According to rumors, users will get to see a significant improvement in the battery. iPhone 11 will run on a 3110 mAH battery, iPhone pro will run on 3190+ mAH battery, and pro max will run on 3500+ mAH battery.

Looking at all the rumors, we won’t get to see a lot of changes or improvements as compared to previous iPhone X models, other than the giant weird looking camera setup that we are sure would not be loved by many.

* * *

In terms of pricing, most analyst expect prices to remain unchanged from the last year’s models, between $749 and $1,099 depending on size and features.

“I believe we are in an incremental holding pattern until 5G. Customers with iPhone X and beyond likely won’t have a reason to upgrade,” said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

What will the stock price do? Most iPhone launches have resulted in positive price performance 60 days after launch (but the last one disappointed)...

* * *

You can watch Apple’s iPhone 11 keynote live here: