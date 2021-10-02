"What The F**k Is That" - Video Of Secret Stealth Aircraft Goes Viral

A mysterious stealth aircraft was spotted at Lockheed Martin's Helendale radar-cross section measurement facility in the Mojave Desert, not far from the company's Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

Skunk Works has played a significant role in the development of stealth aircraft in the last four decades and could be in the process of developing yet another one.

A video, first spotted by Twitter handle "Ruben Hofs," said he first "stumbled upon a very interesting TikTok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer."

Hofs was able to geolocate the TikTok video to "the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility," which tests and evaluates aircraft designs' radar signatures.

The video itself is short and shows the aircraft being transported on a flatbed trailer, while a voice asks: "What the f**k is that?"

The aircraft does seem to resemble some similarities with the US Air Force's sixth-generation fighter jet prototype.

The Drive's Joseph Trevithick spoke with Jeff Babione, the head of Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, about the video that has gone viral on social media. Babione declined to comment on the stealthy, advanced fighter aircraft at the Helendale radar-cross section facility. He also said he wasn't aware of the video.

By now, we're sure the Chinese have taken all seven seconds of the clip and are trying to replicate the design.