"The Whole Internet Is F**ked" As Google Cloud Suffers "Infrastructure Outage"

Several internet platforms have been hit with reports of outages Wednesday, as users reported difficulty accessing Gmail, Google Cloud, Pinterest and Snapchat according to Downdetector.com.

"The whole internet is fucked," one IT expert told Zero Hedge.

"We are investigating an issue with elevated error rates across multiple Google Cloud Platform Services," according to Google's cloud status dashboard.

Workaround: None at this time. 3x — GCP Incidents (@GCP_Incidents) April 8, 2020

Hey there, we're currently experiencing a service disruption. We hope to have it cleared soon. -LH — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) April 8, 2020

No cause has been identified, however users have been reporting trouble with various services over Twitter -which remains functional as of this writing.

Developing...