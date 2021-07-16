"Woke" Pregnant Man Emojis Could Be Introduced This Year 

The next emoji draft list was revealed Thursday by Emojipedia and contained a gender-neutral "person with crown," interracial handshakes, and what appears to be a mustached "pregnant man."

Emojipedia blog appears to be highlighting their level of wokeness as they say the mustached pregnant man emoji "recognizes that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people."

The creative minds, especially behind the pregnant man emoji, might be confused since men can't get pregnant. Perhaps the emoji is just a man with a beer gut experiencing heartburn.

Emoji fans are now voting on their favorite emojis in a draft that ends Saturday. "This isn't a part of the approval process, just a fun way to gauge which draft emojis people are most keen to use. So get voting, and the winner will be revealed on July 17 aka World Emoji Day," Emojipedia blog said.

Here's the latest draft list of woke emojis.

Once selected, the most popular emoji will be finalized in September and released on Goggle Pixel in the fourth quarter and on Apple, Twitter, Facebook, and Samsung Galaxy within the first half of 2022.

The use of emojis has been soaring worldwide.

Twitter users mocked the pregnant man emoji:

I'm really over this pregnant man bullshit https://t.co/GT0vZxQaft — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 15, 2021

Just a little reminder that under no circumstances can men get pregnant. https://t.co/TfkjAG7YAV — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 15, 2021

Buzzing that the “after Sunday dinner” emoji is finally here 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/5PeOgmBn4Z pic.twitter.com/sfpCsBJhld — Rich Glover (@rich_glover89) July 15, 2021

The level of wokeness today defies logic. Perhaps it's time for some people to wake up.