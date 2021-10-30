14 Million People Under Flood Warning As Storm Batters Mid-Atlantic

More than 14 million people are under a coastal flood warning early Saturday after heavy rains and strong winds unleashed flooding across the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area on Friday.

"The neighbors who have been here a long time say it hasn't been this high since Isabel, and in their lifetime, that's the only time it's been this high," Baltimore County resident Tyler Fields told WJZ Baltimore. Fields was referring to Hurricane Isabel, which battered the area in 2003.

"While a bulk of the heavy rainfall has concluded, additional rain will track from south to north tonight," the National Weather Service (NWS) in the Washington-Baltimore region tweeted late Friday. "Additionally, tidal/coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast! Water levels remain elevated through at least Sat."

While a bulk of the heavy rainfall has concluded, additional rain will track from south to north tonight. Additionally, tidal/coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast! Water levels remain elevated through at least Sat. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/uZOSTxs7BF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 30, 2021

Along with the rain, strong winds were a significant factor in the flooding, pushing water up the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay, which caused flooding along the coasts of Maryland and Virginia. There were also reports of coastal flooding in Delaware and New Jersey.

Here are some of the key points of the weather event via WaPo:

Coastal flooding has resulted in 2 to 4 feet of inundation along the shores of the tidal Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. In some areas, the highest water levels and most severe coastal flooding are anticipated late Friday night into the predawn hours Saturday at the next high tide. Water levels should gradually fall over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Old Town Alexandria recorded its third highest tide on record, and highest since 2003.

One to two inches of rain fell across the region, with some flooding of small streams. A little more rain is possible this evening before tapering to scattered showers overnight.

Winds gusted to 30 to 40 mph in the immediate area and to around 50 mph near the bay Friday morning but have since waned. The gusty winds and rain resulted in dozens of downed trees in the region.

The hazardous weather closed Calvert and Anne Arundel County schools while St. Mary's and Prince George's counties dismissed early.

Images and videos on Twitter show the widespread flooding across the Mid-Atlantic area.

Coastal flooding rampant in DC-Baltimore region. Here's a THREAD...

First, the scene in Annapolis, photographed by @washpostnewton

Follow updates here: https://t.co/pYpkSEuiy5 1/x pic.twitter.com/p4ynoF2Rph — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) October 29, 2021

The largest since 2003.. Massive floods hit the east coast of the #UnitedStates, especially the coastal areas around #Washington and #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/uX8t85X2Lh — Kwitter (@Kwitter12085169) October 30, 2021

Photographs from the Tidal Basin, in Washington, DC from this afternoon as the tide came in. pic.twitter.com/YZ7gKHQEFU — StephenVoss (@StephenVoss) October 29, 2021

Old Town Alexandria at the moment, water level expected to rise in the next hour #Flood pic.twitter.com/XyhcOawEjP — Paulina Leonovich (@Polly_evro) October 29, 2021

It appears people in the Mid-Atlantic area were swamped with one of the biggest tidal flooding events in decades. Only a matter of time before Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg takes to Twitter, pointing out the world is ending.