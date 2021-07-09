50 Million Americans Under Flash Flood Watch As Elsa Moves Up East Coast 

At least 50 million Americans are under flash flood watch Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa traverses the East Coast, unleashing torrential rains and tropical force winds. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), as of 0500 ET, Elsa was about 5 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As Elsa moves near Long Island and southern and coastal New England today, heavy rainfall could lead to considerable flash and urban flooding. Tropical storm conditions should continue along portions of the mid-Atlantic coast early this morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the southern New England states and New York by late this morning and afternoon. Gusty winds are expected over portions of Atlantic Canada tonight and Saturday. -NHC

Earlier this week, Elsa made landfall on Florida's west coast and pounded the Southeast. Heading north at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, the storm is battering Delaware and New Jersey, and New York's coastlines.

NHC doesn't expect the storm to strengthen but weaken into a "post-tropical cyclone" as it approaches Nova Scotia and then out to sea late Friday.

Flash flood watches are posted for at least 50 million people from the mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions.

Much of the Northeast could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain today. Some areas in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts could receive up to 6 inches. NHC said torrential rain could produce "considerable flash and urban flooding."

On Thursday evening, roads and subways across NYC looked "straight out of a disaster movie Thursday," CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

