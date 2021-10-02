"Biggest Tragedy Ahead Of Us" - New Lava Blast Detected At Canary Islands Volcano

The Canary Islands' Cumbre Vieja volcano increased its eruptive force on Friday as a new fissure opened up.

Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) said two new lava flows had emerged from a third fissure approximately 400 meters from the main crater.

At least three vents have opened since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, but the latest one is being closely 'monitored.'

Volcán #CumbreVieja, en intensa actividad



La ceniza expulsada cubre ya una superficie de 3.304 hectáreas en #LaPalma.



Con las dos nuevas bocas, son ya cuatro los centros emisores de lava. El volcán entró en erupción el pasado 19 de septiembre.#DWNoticias /cmw pic.twitter.com/Qv24qb1Pfd — DW Español (@dw_espanol) October 2, 2021

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated. Lava flows have destroyed 1,000 building structures, and Spain has approved a $12.2 million aid package to help the island.

Satellite imagery captured by the European Space Agency shows the trail of destruction:

A closer view of the lava meeting the ocean.

On Friday, the regional leader of the Canary Islands, Ángel Victor Torres, told reporters during a scheduled press conference that Cumbre Vieja has released an astonishing 80 million cubic meters of lava, or more than double the amount than the last eruption in 1971.

"We have the biggest tragedy ahead of us, more people we have to help," Mariano Hernández Zapata, the president of the island council of La Palma, told El País. "We are worried about the course this new flow of lava could follow, although we hope that it will join the other."

Minister Felix Bolanos visited the island on Friday to reassure locals the Spanish government would support them in this time of need:

"We are all clear about what is the priority: helping the citizens of La Palma. Residents must be calm and proud of their institutions," Bolaños.

A new fissure emerging is not a positive sign that the eruption is abating anytime soon. Earlier this week, the volcano entered a 'new explosive phase.' There's also the threat of toxic gases poisoning the air as the lava meets the ocean. Even in Europe, there have been reports of acid rain.