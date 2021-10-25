Bomb Cyclone Stomps Out California's Massive Dixie Wildfire

The bomb cyclone that unleashed an atmospheric river across Northern California has effectively put an end to the state's second-largest wildfire in history.

As of 0746 local time, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) announced that the Dixie Fire is 100% contained after uncontrollably burning for three months and charring nearly 1 million acres.

This past weekend, we have been detailing some of its worst weather in years across Northern California (read: here & here).

The rains couldn't have come at a better time as the state dealt with severe drought and a devastating wildfire season. The charred ground where trees and brush once stood experienced landslides around the Dixie area and other wildfire areas. There were reports of flooding in the Bay Area.

Sacramento's airport recorded 5.36 inches of rain over the weekend, some of the most significant rainfall in years.

San Francisco reported about 3 inches of rain, again, some of the largest rainfall totals in years.

Here are rainfall totals through the end of the month.

A week's worth of rain over the USA.



Rainfall will pile up along the Pacific coast, from California to Vancouver Island, as intense low pressure areas develop offshore. pic.twitter.com/z8i5flSRPP — wxcharts - a MetDesk Company (@wxcharts) October 23, 2021

Accuweather is saying the worst of the storm is over.

The final act of the storm parade will thoroughly douse Northern California and southern Oregon with heavy rainfall, while areas farther inland will also deal with dangerous winds and snow: https://t.co/5rBIWWq3gZ pic.twitter.com/eo5N23sGwt — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 25, 2021

All and all, the rare atmospheric river drenched northern California Sunday with record-setting rains and has quelled the fire season and likely reduced the region's drought. The tradeoffs were flooding and mudslides.