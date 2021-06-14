​​​​​​​Busy Start To Hurricane Season? NHC Currently Tracks 3 Disturbances

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three tropical disturbances, one off the coast of North Carolina, one in the Gulf of Mexico, and another off the western African coast. The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and extends into late November.

On Monday, NHC's focus is on "Disturbance 1," located about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The disturbance has a 70% Chance of Cyclone Formation in 48 Hours. NHC said the disturbance "is acquiring more tropical characteristics." However, the system could move northeastward away from the US to colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, "Disturbance 2" is located over the Bay of Campeche, in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico, which has a 20% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48%. But there's a 60% chance of formation over the next five days.

"Disturbance 3" is located offshore of West Africa and has a 10% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next 48% hours and a 20% over the next five days.

Readers may recall this hurricane season could be very active. Refinitiv estimates around "17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes are expected from June-November. This compares to historical averages of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes, respectively."

All three disturbances should be monitored this week.