Canary Islands Volcano Ejects Dangerous "Lava Bombs" Weighing Half A Ton

Thursday, Nov 04, 2021 - 04:15 AM

Lava flows from Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have been ongoing for the seventh week, which began around Sept. 19. The volcano is now spewing what scientists call "lava bombs." 

At the end of October, geochemist Harri Geiger visited Cumbre Vieja and captured a video of a large molten rock known as a "lava bomb. These molten rocks are rare and don't occur with every volcano. According to the USGS, molten rocks only develop during an explosive eruption. 

The one Geiger found measures 3.2 feet across with an estimated weight of half a ton. Once ejected from the volcano, these projectiles can be extremely dangerous. 

Over the last seven weeks, the island of La Palma has been devastated by the volcano. More than 2,600 building structures have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been evacuated. Here are lava flows: 

Here are jaw-dropping images of ash-fall, measuring in the feet, across parts of the island. 

Homes buried in ash-fall. 

More homes buried. 

On Monday, Reuters snapped a picture of the ongoing eruption at Cumbre Vieja. 

Shocking drone footage shows intense volcanic activity. 

La Palma's economy is divided between tourism and agriculture. With both of them heavily impacted by the volcano, the Spanish government provides tens of millions of euros in aid. 

On the agriculture front, estimates show 1,500 of the island's 5,000 owners of banana plantations have been damaged by the volcanic ash, according to the banana growers association for the Canary Islands, ASPROCAN. This means banana production could affect upwards of 30% of the economic life of the island. 

With no signs of stopping, the volcano continues to spew ash and lava that is devastating the island's economy. Also, watch out for lava bombs. 

 

