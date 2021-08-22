Catastrophic Floods Decimate Two Tennessee Towns; 10 Killed, Dozens Missing

With everyone fixated on the tropical system that is about to smash Long Island or southern New England, another weather event crushed two small towns in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing, according to The Tennessean.

Catastrophic flooding struck the small towns of Waverly and McEwen Saturday, where as much as 17 inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reports ten dead and 40 missing after the flash floods. Sheriffs and other first responders are conducting door-to-door searches.

The Hardin County Fire Department, which is now supporting Humphreys County rescue operations called the destruction nothing short of "unbelievable."

Social media shows posts show destruction is everywhere. The flash flooding wiped homes and businesses off their foundations, submerged vehicles, and left millions of dollars in damage. Infrastructure was also damaged, such as roads and bridges were washed away.

The Tennessee National Guard was deployed to Humphreys County to assist residents after 15 inches of rain the area on Saturday, killing 10 people & leaving 31 missing.

Prayers for all the families here in my home State. 🙏🏼 #Tennessee #Flood #flashflood pic.twitter.com/tT20eeP89C — ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) August 22, 2021

Are you or your loved ones needing shelter after the floods in Hickman, Humphreys, and Dickson counties? See where you can receive relief items and comfort --> https://t.co/gOp2hifGdC pic.twitter.com/ADt4GxElt4 — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) August 22, 2021

TUNE IN AT 8 A.M.: Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 10 dead and 31 missing. Now, search efforts are underway, and News 4 is with a family as they look for loved ones. https://t.co/l49Mli92Fp pic.twitter.com/kUlx0GIAp5 — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) August 22, 2021

According to local authorities, catastrophic flooding in middle #Tennessee left at least ten people dead and dozens missing on Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads. pic.twitter.com/fxuswtEutt — ANews (@anews) August 22, 2021

The Red Cross has arrived in the devastated county and is erecting emergency shelters on Sunday morning.

“Our volunteers and staff will begin the response of surveying the area Sunday morning and will begin to assess the needs of each community we are serving following these storms,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for Red Cross of Tennessee. “We are working with our local partners and government officials to ensure that recovery services are provided to begin helping the residents get back on their feet as quickly as we can.”