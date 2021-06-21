Claudette Regains Tropical Strength After 13 Killed In Alabama 

Claudette regained strength early Monday and is expected to return to tropical storm status later today in eastern North Carolina after it wreaked havoc in the Southeast - resulting in the deaths of 13 people.

Claudette is expected to produce torrential rains and flash flooding risks from southeastern Georgia into the Carolinas during the morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Tornadoes are possible across parts of the coastal Carolinas. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Carolinas today as the storm is expected to head up the East Coast and make its way towards Nova Scotia by mid-week.

The bulk of the deaths over the weekend occurred when eight children died in a multi-vehicle crash. A van carrying the children hydroplaned on Interstate 65 about 35 miles south of Montgomery, Alabama when it crashed and erupted in flames.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is three weeks in as Claudette is the third named storm. It dumped up to 15 inches of rain on Saturday in southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and western Florida Panhandle.

Readers may recall our past note on the increasing possibilities the 2021 hurricane season would be active.