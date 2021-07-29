print-icon

"Confirmed Tornado" Rips Through Town Just North Of Philadelphia

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 - 08:10 PM

Multiple tweets indicate a powerful tornado has demolished buildings in the Bensalem Township, a township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that borders the northeast section of Philadelphia. 

Alertpage Inc. reports a GMC dealership has experienced a "major collapse." 

The real-time public safety news Twitter handle says, "major damage throughout the area [Bensalem] - damage to multiple dwellings & reports of trees down."

The area was under a tornado warning when a "confirmed" tornado ripped through the township. 

A car dealership appears to have collapsed. 

Here's a video of more damage to commercial buildings. There are reports of people "screaming underneath the debris." 

From inside the car dealership. 

More views of the damage and storm. 

*This story is still developing... 

