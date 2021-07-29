"Confirmed Tornado" Rips Through Town Just North Of Philadelphia

Multiple tweets indicate a powerful tornado has demolished buildings in the Bensalem Township, a township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that borders the northeast section of Philadelphia.

Alertpage Inc. reports a GMC dealership has experienced a "major collapse."

BENSALEM, PA (BUCKS COUNTY) | *BUILDING COLLAPSE | 4427 E STATE RD @ GMC DEALERSHIP | MAJOR COLLAPSE REPORTED - MCI DECLARED #BREAKING — Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) July 29, 2021

The real-time public safety news Twitter handle says, "major damage throughout the area [Bensalem] - damage to multiple dwellings & reports of trees down."

MAJOR DAMAGE REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE AREA - DAMAGE TO MULTIPLE DWELLINGS & REPORT OF TREES DOWN - AREA WAS UNDER TORNADO WARNING #BREAKING — Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) July 29, 2021

The area was under a tornado warning when a "confirmed" tornado ripped through the township.

#BREAKING Confirmed tornado over Bensalem near Neshaminy Mall, Bucks Co, with hail size of ping pong balls. Moving southeast now. Take shelter now. @brittneyshipp @SteveSosnaNBC on air now @NBCPhiladelphia #severeweather pic.twitter.com/zBdLjOIYgr — Jim Rosenfield (@jimrosenfield) July 29, 2021

A car dealership appears to have collapsed.

Here's a video of more damage to commercial buildings. There are reports of people "screaming underneath the debris."

🚨#BREAKING: Mass casualty incident declared following GMC Dealership collapse in Bensalem, Pennsylvania



📌#Bensalem l #PA



The building has collapsed onto numerous people following a potential tornado. Witness reports show people are screaming underneath the debris. pic.twitter.com/51kMTrKFmy — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021

From inside the car dealership.

Inside a #Bensalem car dealership before a #tornado ripped off the roof pic.twitter.com/E6zyHDq0Fu — James McGinnis (@James_McGinnis) July 30, 2021

More views of the damage and storm.

🚨Please do NOT venture out on the roads in Bensalem. Please allow emergency crews to get through and help our community. The photo below by Jeff Camp: Old Lincoln Highway by the Penn Valley Terrace Trailer Park. pic.twitter.com/yrBEhZbEYF — Trevose Fire Company (@TFC484) July 29, 2021

#Bensalem

Unconfirmed reports of possible tornado having travelled through the area. pic.twitter.com/UtNTToa85f — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) July 29, 2021

@6abc storm damage in Bensalem Pa pic.twitter.com/X6LzPoAHm4 — thirst trap 2000 (@madisonacp) July 30, 2021

*This story is still developing...