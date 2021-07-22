print-icon

Dangerous Floods Hit Towns In Turkey's Eastern Black Sea Region

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 - 11:57 AM

First, it was Germany, then China. Now heavy rain and flooding are heavily impacting Turkey's eastern Black Sea region. 

Dramatic images and videos appear on social media of massive floodwaters ripping through Arhavi, a town and district of Artvin Province located in the Black Sea region. Down the street, another village called Fındıklı has also reported flooding

"After the heavy rains experienced since yesterday evening in the Arhavi district of Artvin, the district center turned into a lake with the overflow of the Arhavi Stream. In most of the district center, streets and avenues were covered with water, vehicles were underwater. While search and rescue teams are running to the aid of the citizens with boats in the district center, the volunteers in the region are calling for emergency help for the animals on the street and in the nursing home," according to Ajanimo News

Photos show Arhavi is inundated with floodwaters on Thursday. 

Floodwaters are overflowing the river bank and pouring into Arhavi, sweeping away vehicles. So far, no official death toll count has been released. 

More video on floodwaters impacting Turkey's eastern Black Sea region.

A large residential district in Arhavi was submerged. 

More pictures of the flooding. 

Some reported the heavy rains in northeastern Turkey are due to seawater temperatures approaching 86F in the Eastern Black Sea and sparked heavy rains. 

*This story is still developing. 

