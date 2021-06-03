Dangerous Heatwave Heads For Northeast This Weekend 

A dangerous heatwave plagues much of the Western US this week as scorching heat pushes towards the east through the weekend and into early next week.

Heat warnings and advisories are in effect from the California/Mexico border to Washington state, where temperatures anomalies are 30 degrees above normal in some areas.

"Extreme heat in these locations will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) warned.

"Additionally, much of the Southwest and West is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, which will undoubtedly be exacerbated by the current heatwave," added WPC.

We noted earlier this week the "megadrought" that continues to sweep through the western half of the country could be one of the worst in decades. This is troubling news because major water reservoirs have already dropped to extremely low levels, cutting off access to farmers.

High temperatures in Las Vegas are around 110 degrees on Thursday. In Death Valley, temperatures will approach 120 degrees.

"High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper-90s and triple digits across a wide-spanning region from the Desert Southwest to the northern High Plains," predicts the WPC.

"The largest temperature anomalies compared to average will be situated over interior sections of Oregon and Washington, where high temperatures are forecast to soar to near 30 degrees above the normal high for this time of year," said WPC.

US Temp Anomalies Through Next Week

The heatwave will roll through the Midwest and northern Plains Thursday and Friday, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average for some areas. By Friday, Minot, North Dakota, could record highs near 100 degrees. Grand Rapids, Michigan, could see 90 degrees, and International Falls, Minnesota record 93 degrees.

By Saturday, New York City could record its first 90-degree day with elevated temperatures through next Wednesday. Across the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area, high temperatures will be well over 90 degrees through the weekend.

With the first major heatwave sweeping across the country, it's a known fact that violent crime tends to increase during warmer days or months. Considering many liberal-run cities are in disarray, one would expect a rash of shootings and murders could be seen.