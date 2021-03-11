Denver Prepares For Biggest Snowstorm In More Than Century 

While much of the country has experienced warmer temperatures this week (something we outlined here & here), a much-needed change from last month's polar vortex blast that nearly collapsed Texas' power grid, a monster storm could strike Denver and surrounding areas this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track the weekend winter storm, making its rounds in southern California mid-week and set to arrive in southern Colorado late Friday and dump snow across the state through late Sunday or early Monday morning.

"The looming storm threatens to be a long-duration event that could result in snowfall totals that could reach 2 feet in Denver and pile as high as 3 feet in places west of Denver, such as Boulder and Fort Collins. Heavy snow will stretch north into Wyoming as well," meteorologists said.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said the snowstorm could "eclipse the seasonal total in one storm." He said, "Denver has received 34.1 inches for the season to date. The storm has the potential to rank among the biggest on record in Denver."

Winter weather advisories have already been posted across Colorado.

While Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions are experiencing warmer temperatures this week, cooler weather may arrive later this weekend into early next week.