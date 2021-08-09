Dixie Fire Now Single Largest Wildfire In California History, Only 21% Contained

The Dixie Wildfire has scorched 489,287 acres since mid-July, making it the largest single blaze in California's history, according to USA Today.

The Golden State is under extreme drought conditions. Bone-dry vegetation fuels the fire that ravages Northern California's Butte, Plumas, Tehama, and Lassen counties. At least 400 building structures have been charred since the fire began about three weeks ago.

USA Today reports Dixie is the largest single blaze in the state's history, surpassing the August 2020 Complex fire. Last year's blaze torched more than 1 million acres and burned 900 structures, but it was a compilation of more than 30 fires ignited by lightning strikes. The current fire was sparked by a tree that fell on utility Pacific Gas & Electric's power lines.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports Dixie is only 21% contained Monday afternoon.

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) warns, "the fire outlook continues to reflect warmer and drier conditions leading to the high potential for severe wildfire activity throughout the (West) through the rest of summer and into the fall. Widespread high temperatures ... with periods of lightning activity continue to exacerbate the wildfire situation."

Weather forecasts this week show another round of above-average temperatures is slated for the Pacific Northwest.