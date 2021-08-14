Double Trouble: Tropical Storm Sets Crosshairs On Haiti Amid Earthquake Chaos

Tropical Depression Fred struggled Saturday morning to gain momentum and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a cone of uncertainty forecasted to make landfall on Monday near the Florida-Alabama border. Although Fred has been downgraded from a tropical storm, peak hurricane season has arrived, and another system is developing.

The National Hurrican Center (NHC) is eyeing Tropical Storm Grace about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm quickly strengthened into tropical storm status in the last 24 hours.

The five-day cone of uncertainty shows Grace is a threat to several landmasses across the Caribbean. The most notable is Haiti, where on Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Caribbean country's coast and has produced devastating effects on land.

Haiti appears to be in Grace's cone of uncertainty.

Tropical winds could arrive in Haiti as early as Monday morning.

A double whammy of natural disasters could strike Haiti in a short period. Grace is forecasted to pass near or over Haiti early next week.